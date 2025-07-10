Dwight Howard’s wife files for divorce after just six months of marriage

Dwight Howard’s wife, Amber Rose Howard, has filed for divorce just six months after they married on Jan. 11,

According to documents, the rapper — who goes by the name Amy Luciani — filed for divorce on July 1 in Georgia, citing that her marriage to the former NBA champ is “irretrievably broken” and “there are no prospects for reconciliation.”

Rose requested alimony and asked that all marital assets and property be “equitably divided” by the courts.

Howard was among the first-time nominees for the 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame that were announced in December.