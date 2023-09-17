Drew Barrymore pauses production of show due to writers strike following backlash

Drew Barrymore has decided to pause production of her show following backlash in the industry over her recent decision to move forward with the show amid the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

"I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over," Barrymore wrote on Instagram Sunday. "I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon."

Barrymore's decision last week to return for the fourth season of her daytime talk show amid strikes sparked controversy in Hollywood.

In announcing the show's return, Barrymore said her talk show would be "in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind," noting, "I own this choice."

"We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time," Barrymore said last week. "I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience.'

Barrymore also explained why she made the decision for The Drew Barrymore Show to resume production.

"We aren't gonna break rules, and we will be in compliance. I wanted to do this because, as I said, this is bigger than me, and there are other people's jobs on the line," she said.

Season 4 of The Drew Barrymore Show was set to premiere Sept. 18.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.