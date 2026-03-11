Dr. Dre and Beyonce added to Forbes’ celebrity billionaire list

Dr. Dre once touted himself as the first Hip Hop Billionaire after he sold his stock in Beats for $3 Billion.
A little over 10 years later, Forbes has officially recognized him as one of their 22 celebrity billionaires. He joins Beyonce, tennis icon Roger Federer and film director James Cameron.
Nearly half of that list has been added over the past three years, including Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Rihanna.
Jay-Z is also a member of that group coming in at #6 with $2.8, Oprah Winfrey is #5 with $3.2 billion.
Michael Jordan is the 3rd richest celebrity with $4.3 billion. The richest celebrity is DreamWorks studios co-founder Steven Spielberg. He’s worth $7.1 billion.