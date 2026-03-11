Dr. Dre and Beyonce added to Forbes’ celebrity billionaire list

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Dr. Dre performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dr. Dre once touted himself as the first Hip Hop Billionaire after he sold his stock in Beats for $3 Billion.

A little over 10 years later, Forbes has officially recognized him as one of their 22 celebrity billionaires. He joins Beyonce, tennis icon Roger Federer and film director James Cameron.

Fashion is Art NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Beyoncé attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016, in New York City. She is one of the co-chairs of this year's event. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

Nearly half of that list has been added over the past three years, including Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Rihanna.

Jay-Z is also a member of that group coming in at #6 with $2.8, Oprah Winfrey is #5 with $3.2 billion.

Michael Jordan is the 3rd richest celebrity with $4.3 billion. The richest celebrity is DreamWorks studios co-founder Steven Spielberg. He’s worth $7.1 billion.

