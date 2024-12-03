Disney shares official trailer for 'Snow White' live-action adaptation

The official trailer for Disney's Snow White live-action adaptation is here.

West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler stars as the titular Disney Princess opposite Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot's Evil Queen.

"This was my father's kingdom. A place of fairness. But the queen changed everything," Zegler's Snow White says in the trailer before telling the Evil Queen that "the people need some kindness."

"You know, I really don't remember you being this … opinionated," Gadot's Evil Queen retorts.

Snow White is informed that her life is in danger from the queen's quest to be "the fairest of them all" and that she must flee into the woods.

"My parents always said this forest was a magical place," Snow White says as woodland creatures lead her to a picturesque cottage where Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy and Sneezy reside.

Snow White's new friends tell her she is safe with them, but eventually she tells them she needs their help to save the kingdom.

The trailer, which gives a look at Zegler singing the power ballad "Waiting on a Wish," a new song for the film, ends with the Evil Queen — now in disguise as an old woman — offering Snow White the fateful poisoned apple.

A teaser trailer for the film, which is directed by Marc Webb from a screenplay by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson, featuring original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, debuted at D23 in August.

Snow White, a musical reimagining of Disney's classic 1937 film, releases in theaters on March 21, 2025.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

