Disney reportedly taps 'Raya' director Adele Lim for 'Princess Diaries 3'

ABC News' parent company Disney is mum so far, but Deadline says Raya and the Last Dragon director Adele Lim will be calling the shots on The Princess Diaries 3.

Lim also directed the hit R-rated road trip comedy Joy Ride, which featured four Asian leads, and wrote the blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians, which was hailed for its cultural representation.

She tells the trade, "As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I'm beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide."

The late Garry Marshall directed Anne Hathaway in both 2001's The Princess Diaries and its hit 2004 sequel, The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement. Hathaway played a teen who finds out she's the heir to the throne of the fictional country Genovia.

