Director Johnny Depp wraps "transformative" 'Modi' with Al Pacino

On his Instagram Stories, Johnny Depp has shared that Modi, a film he directed featuring his Donny Brasco co-star Al Pacino has wrapped.

It was Depp's first time directing since 1997's The Brave, and according to a statement from the actor-filmmaker posted by The Hollywood Reporter, the superstar found the experience "transformative."

Depp called the movie "an incredibly fulfilling and transformative experience" and expressed his "profound gratitude to the entire cast, crew, and producers for their unwavering commitment and creativity."

As for Pacino, Depp said, "To Al, who requested that I make this film — how could I refuse Pacino? A sincere acknowledgement for generously contributing his talent and dedication to this project."

The Oscar-winning Godfather actor will reportedly play art collector Maurice Gangnat in the film, a World War I-era project centering on the life of Italian artist Amedeo "Modi" Modigliani. Riccardo Scamarcio, who played the heavy in John Wick: Chapter 2, portrays the titular artist.

Depp says of the project, which has no release date as of yet, "Modi is a testament to the collaborative spirit of independent filmmaking, and I am excited to present this unique and compelling story to the world."

