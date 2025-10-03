Diddy sentenced on the 30th anniversary of O.J. Simpson’s acquittal

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The Hip Hop Mogul was sentenced to 50 months (4 years and 2 mths) in jail following a 2-count conviction on transportation for prostitution.

Diddy’s family was in court with him today with his sons speaking out on his behalf.

Diddy has been locked up for 13 months. Combs tearfully addressed the court and apologized to victims, his children and other domestic violence survivors and begged the judge for mercy.

Prosecutors argued Combs deserved at least 11 years in prison, while Combs’ attorneys sought time served.