Diddy faces the music today, could spend years in prison

Sean “Diddy” Combs will learn his fate today as he is set to be sentenced for flying people around the country for sexual encounters or transportation for prostitution which, they say, is in violation of the federal Mann Act.

The defense is asking for somewhere around 14mths. The prosecution thinks he should serve more than 11 years for his 2-count conviction.

Puffy will address the court. His defense team is also planning to play a roughly 11-minute video and the court could hear from at least one of his alleged victims.

Sean Combs’ mother, Janice Combs, and his six adult children are reportedly sitting in the spectators’ gallery.

