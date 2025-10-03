Diddy faces the music today, could spend years in prison

FILE PHOTO: Diddy poses in the press room with his Global Icon Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. He will find out what his sentence is after being convicted in July of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Sean “Diddy” Combs will learn his fate today as he is set to be sentenced for flying people around the country for sexual encounters or transportation for prostitution which, they say, is in violation of the federal Mann Act.

The defense is asking for somewhere around 14mths. The prosecution thinks he should serve more than 11 years for his 2-count conviction.

Puffy will address the court. His defense team is also planning to play a roughly 11-minute video and the court could hear from at least one of his alleged victims.

Sean Combs’ mother, Janice Combs, and his six adult children are reportedly sitting in the spectators’ gallery.