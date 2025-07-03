Diddy denied bail after being acquitted on most serious charges

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs fell to his knees after a jury only found him guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution. Under the Mann Act each count can carry a maximum jail sentence of 10 years.
The judge said that Diddy has shown a history of violence so no bail would be granted preventing the music mogul from walking out of the courtroom and getting into a vehicle with his mother and kids.
The defense had proposed a $1 million dollar bail, regular drug tests, restricted travel and forfeiture of his passport, but the judge didn’t go for it.
Diddy’s sentencing is set for October, but they could put a rush job on it. We’ll keep you posted!