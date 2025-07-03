Diddy denied bail after being acquitted on most serious charges

Sean "Diddy" Combs reacts after he was convicted of prostitution-related offenses but acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put him behind bars for life, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Manhattan federal court in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs fell to his knees after a jury only found him guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution. Under the Mann Act each count can carry a maximum jail sentence of 10 years.

The judge said that Diddy has shown a history of violence so no bail would be granted preventing the music mogul from walking out of the courtroom and getting into a vehicle with his mother and kids.

The defense had proposed a $1 million dollar bail, regular drug tests, restricted travel and forfeiture of his passport, but the judge didn’t go for it.

Diddy’s sentencing is set for October, but they could put a rush job on it. We’ll keep you posted!