Dick Van Dyke to release autobiography ahead of 100th birthday

Screen legend Dick Van Dyke has written an autobiography all about what it is like to live for an entire century.

The actor has announced the upcoming release of his book, 100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist's Guide to a Happy Life. Grand Central Publishing will release the book for publication on Nov. 18. It will be available to purchase in hardcover, e-book and audiobook formats.

This new book will arrive just ahead of Dyke's 100th birthday, which is on Dec. 13. Its pages are filled with life advice, stories that span across Dyke's nine decades and reflections on how he maintains his good health and zest for life.

The Disney Legend is known for his iconic film roles in Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, as well as the starring role in his sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show.

The stories Dyke tells in the book will span from his past and present, including moments from his childhood through his experience falling in love later on in his life.

He will reflect "on both the joyful times and the challenges that shaped him," according to a press release. "His indefatigable spirit and positive attitude will surely inspire readers to count the blessings in their own lives, persevere through the hard times, and appreciate the beauty and complexity of being human."

