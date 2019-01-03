R. Kelly Threatens to Sue Lifetime Over Documentary The channel intends to air a 6-part documentary titled, 'Surviving R. Kelly.' The docuseries claims to feature people who know Kelly, coming forward with new sexual, mental and physical abuse allegations against women. Kelly claims that the allegations made against him are false and that the accusers are merely seeking fame. According to TMZ, the R&B singer also claims to have audio recordings proving Lifetime knew "some of the girls are lying,

By Nancy Clanton

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Since Lifetime aired its docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” — which explored the singer’s history of alleged physical and emotional abuse of women — people have been posting on social media that they plan to mute the singer by deleting his music from their streaming services, phones and other devices.

Even Kelly’s record label, RCA/Sony, has put the release of any new music on hold until the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has finished its investigation into his alleged physical, sexual and emotional abuse against women.

But Kelly isn’t just a singer. He also wrote songs for other artists. Here are 9 you might not be aware of:

"You Are Not Alone," Michael Jackson, 1996

“Stimulate Me,” Destiny’s Child, 1999

"Life," by K-Ci and JoJo, 1999

"808," by Blaque, 1999

"Fortunate," by Maxwell, 1999

"Gigolo," Nick Cannon, 2003

“Outrageous,” Britney Spears, 2003

"All The Above," Beanie Siegel, 2007

Pretty much everything on Aaliyah’s 1994 album “Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number”

