David Hasselhoff speaks out after ex-wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff's death

David Hasselhoff is speaking out following the death of his ex-wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff.

"Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff," the actor wrote in a Facebook post. "We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult period but kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

The Los Angeles County medical examiner confirmed Thursday that Bach-Hasselhoff, who was found dead in her home, had died by suicide. The actress was 62.

Bach-Hasselhoff appeared in television shows throughout the 1980s and 1990s, including on The Young and the Restless, Sirens and Baywatch.

Hasselhoff and Bach-Hasselhoff met on the TV series Knight Rider in 1985 and then went on to star together in Baywatch. They were married from December 1989 to July 2006.

The former couple also shared two daughters — Taylor-Ann Hasselhoff, 34, and Hayley Hasselhoff, 32.

