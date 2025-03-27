Date finally set for Black Panther 3!!

By Toni & Tony in the Morning

It’s official! Black Panther franchise is getting a new installment. According to reports, Black Panther 3 is set to hit theaters in February 2028. Ryan Coogler is set to return as the director, while Letitia Wright is expected to reprise her role as Shuri aka Black Panther.

Chadwick Boseman passed away before the making of Wakanda Forever, but a new generation has arrived.

That release window puts it ahead of Avengers: Secret Wars, which is releasing in theaters on May 7, 2027. Many have speculated that a new actor will take over the T’Challa role, but nothing has been confirmed on that front.

However, we do know that Denzel Washington is all but confirmed to feature in the third Black Panther but it’s unclear who he will play!

