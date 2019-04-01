Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Tour

Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Farewell Play Tour” will be Perry’s 21st stage play. The play will also star Tamela Mann, David Mann, And Cassi Davis Patton.

And KISS 104.1 is giving you tickets to the very last show on May 26TH. Listen all week on your way home from 2PM – 7PM for a chance to win.

The production will cap-off its run with a three-night stint in Atlanta at The Fox Theatre from May 23 – May 26th.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

Tickets on sale at FOXTHEATRE.ORG

