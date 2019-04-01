Last Songs Played

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Tour

Close

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Tour

Published April 01 2019 4:13 AM

 Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Farewell Play Tour” will be Perry’s 21st stage play. The play will also star Tamela Mann, David Mann, And Cassi Davis Patton

And KISS 104.1 is giving you tickets to the very last show on May 26TH. Listen all week on your way home from 2PM – 7PM for a chance to win. 

The production will cap-off its run with a three-night stint in Atlanta at The Fox Theatre from May 23 – May 26th.  

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104  

Tickets on sale at FOXTHEATRE.ORG

  

Contest line: (404) 741-0104 

  

View All

Entertainment News

View All

Mobile Apps

Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

AMAZON ALEXA

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!