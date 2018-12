The best of the 90’s will be in full-effect on December 7th at the State Farm Arena for the R&B Forever tour.

Featuring En Vogue, Dru Hill, Blackstreet with Dave Hollister, Ralph Tresvant, Johnny Gill, Kid Capri and headliners Boyz II Men.

KISS 104.1 has your LAST CHANCE TO WIN a pair of tickets. Tune in Monday from 9AM – 5:30PM. We will give away tickets every hour!

Tickets are on sale now at R&BForever.com or TicketMaster.com