Posted: September 21, 2018

Winning Weekend: RBRM

New Edition’s Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky and Mike, now known as “RBRM,” have joined forces to combine their extensive catalogue of high energy mega-hits and dynamic stage presence to embark on a World Tour this fall.

They will perform in Atlanta on Saturday, October 6 at State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park.

All this weekend, listen for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show and enjoy chart-topping hits like “My Prerogative,” “Every Little Step,” “Rock Wit’cha,” “Roni,” “Poison,” “Do Me,” “I Thought It Was Me,” and “When Will I See You Smile Again?”

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

