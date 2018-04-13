Now Playing
Posted: April 16, 2018

Winning Weekend: Platinum Comedy Tour

The Platinum Comedy Tour featuring Mike Epps, DeRay Davis and Tony Rock is coming to Atlanta Saturday, May 12 at the Fox Theatre. 

Listen to KISS 104.1 all weekend for your chance to win tickets! 

Tickets are on sale now at FoxTheatre.org.

