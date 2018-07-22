Now Playing
Posted: July 23, 2018

Maxwell’s Song-Play-Giveaway

Win a pair of tickets to see Maxwell October 12th at the State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park for his “Night” Tour. 

Listen for a Maxwell song to play from 9am – 3pm, once you hear Maxwell’s song be caller #14 to win tickets to the show. 

Tickets will go on-sale starting this Friday, July 27th at 10:00am at Livenation.com

