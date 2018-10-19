Rose of Sharon Transitional Living for Women Inc. serves women and children of the Greater Metro Atlanta Area. Their first priority is to locate a safe haven for women and children of Domestic Violence and Homelessness and providing supportive services through restoration, hope, empowerment, advocacy, education while equipping them to become self-sufficient survivors.

Join KISS 104.1 on October 28, 2018 at the Atlanta City Hall for the Living Behind the Mask Gala; as we help Rose of Sharon Transitional Living for Women Inc., raise funds towards women seeking a way out of domestic abusive relationship.

Rose of Sharon Transitional Living for Women Inc. is in their building campaign. They are not only bringing awareness to domestic violence we are providing supportive service for women and children in the Metro Atlanta, GA area. Services would include transportation, food, clothing emergency hotel stay and escape planning. Their mission is to help as many women and children as possible. Our main goal is to provide housing.

Living Behind the Mask

Sunday, October 28, 2018

6PM – 10PM

Atlanta City Hall

55 Trinity Ave. SW

Atlanta, GA 30303

REQUIRED ATTIRE: Formal & Mask

Click to Donate

For more information visit www.livingbehindthemaskgala.com or Rose of Sharon