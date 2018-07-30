Now Playing
Posted: July 16, 2018

Flashback Festival: Last Chance 5 4 3 2 1

Comments

It's the 23rd Annual Flashback Festival Series and the Morning Groove is giving you a chance to experience the show up close!   

Listen to the Morning Groove all week for a chance to win a pair of tickets in the lower level, rows 1 through 5 in our Last Chance 5 4 3 2 1 contest. 

Saturday, August 11 Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood 

Performances by:

Stephanie Mills, Joe, Tony, Toni, Tone, Ready For The World and Rose Royce

Thanks to our sponsors: John Foy and Associates and Wayfield Foods

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

