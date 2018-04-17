20th Anniversary of Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

Ms. Lauryn Hill is returning to Atlanta this summer for the 20th anniversary of the release of her iconic, 5-time Grammy Award-winning debut solo album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.”

She will perform Friday, August 3 at State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park.

Listen to Sasha The Diva this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 20 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.