Posted: April 17, 2018

Ms. Lauryn Hill’s 20th Anniversary Tour

20th Anniversary of Miseducation of Lauryn Hill
20th Anniversary of Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

Ms. Lauryn Hill is returning to Atlanta this summer for the 20th anniversary of the release of her iconic, 5-time Grammy Award-winning debut solo album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

She will perform Friday, August 3 at State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. 

Listen to Sasha The Diva this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 20 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

