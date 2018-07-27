Now Playing
Posted: July 27, 2018

KISS Tribute Series: Fire and Desire

Tune in to Al B all week (9AM – 2PM) for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the KISS 104.1 Tribute Series: "Fire and Desire" a theatrical tribute to Rick James and Teena Marie.

Saturday, August 18 at Lithonia Amphitheater 

He was the Superfreak and she was the Queen of Blue Eyed Soul. Their rise to fame and solo stardom was mythic, but when they combined their talents, they made some of the most memorable duets of our time. This is the story of passion, creativity, and legendary Soul Music.  

Tickets on sale now at BlakeVision.com

