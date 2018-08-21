Now Playing
Posted: August 20, 2018

Party with KISS 104.1 at House in The Park

Comments

Listen to Al B Sylk 9AM – 12PM for a chance to win a 4-pack of ticket to House in the Park on Sunday, September 2nd at Grant Park Come out for a full day of house music, food, positive vibes, and family fun!! 

  

With 4 of Atlanta’s best soulful DJs:

  • DJ Ramon Rawsoul (founder)
  • DJ Kai Alce
  • DJ Kemit
  • DJ Salah Ananse
    •  House in the Park launched in 2005, as a gift to the city and the community that supports the monthly music-social offering “The Gathering.” HITP adds much needed variety to the Atlanta music scene and features a range of House Music’s emerging local, regional, and international talents. DJ Ramon Rawsoul orchestrates this effort simply for the joy of bringing his favorite music genre to life in a tangible, meaningful way! 

Tickets are only $10

Children 10 and under are FREE when accompanied by a ticketed adult. 

**Atlanta Weekender Pass holders, your ticket is included with your pass** 

VIP packages and regular tickets are on sale NOW at houseinthepark.org  

