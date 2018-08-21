Party with KISS 104.1 at House in The Park

Listen to Al B Sylk 9AM – 12PM for a chance to win a 4-pack of ticket to House in the Park on Sunday, September 2nd at Grant Park Come out for a full day of house music, food, positive vibes, and family fun!!

With 4 of Atlanta’s best soulful DJs:

DJ Ramon Rawsoul (founder)

DJ Kai Alce

DJ Kemit

DJ Salah Ananse House in the Park launched in 2005, as a gift to the city and the community that supports the monthly music-social offering “The Gathering.” HITP adds much needed variety to the Atlanta music scene and features a range of House Music’s emerging local, regional, and international talents. DJ Ramon Rawsoul orchestrates this effort simply for the joy of bringing his favorite music genre to life in a tangible, meaningful way!

Tickets are only $10

Children 10 and under are FREE when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

**Atlanta Weekender Pass holders, your ticket is included with your pass**

VIP packages and regular tickets are on sale NOW at houseinthepark.org