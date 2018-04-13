Now Playing
Posted: April 16, 2018

Eric B. & Rakim - The Technique Tour

Eric B. and Rakim’s The Technique Tour is coming to The Tabernacle THIS Sunday, April 22. 

Listen to The Morning Groove Monday through Wednesday for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the show. 

Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com.

