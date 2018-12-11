Now Playing
Posted: December 11, 2018

Becoming: Michelle Obama  

Comments

   

Hear it firsthand from Michelle Obama as she shares her inspirational triumphs and personal setbacks, from childhood to the White House, where she became revered around the world as a transformative voice for change and inclusivity. Before Mrs. Obama was the first African-American First Lady of the United States of America, and a powerful advocate for women and healthy lifestyles, she was a girl growing up on the South Side of Chicago. The tour will candidly recount moments spanning both her personal and professional life, as a way to share lessons learned and inspire people to become the best version of themselves. 

Listen to The Morning Groove all week at 8:30AM for a chance to win a pair of tickets.  

Tickets go on sale December 15 at LiveNation.com

  

 
 
