Commercial Free New Year’s Eve Mix brought to you by Planet Fitness

Listen to KISS 104.1 from 10pm til 2am on New Year’s Eve! We have a commercial-free mix to ring in 2026, all thanks to Planet Fitness!

It’s that time of year. When one episode turns into just one more season. When dessert turns into dinner, and time doesn’t exist until the clock strikes midnight. Wait…what time is it? It’s time to finish strong!

At Planet Fitness we’re not waiting for the new year to give it everything we’ve got. Enjoy 24-hour access at most clubs when you join for $1 down, $15 a month cancel anytime, and pay nothing until January 17th. Deal ends December 31st.

Planet Fitness, we’re all strong on this planet.

See club for details.

©2025 Cox Media Group