'Colin from Accounts' creators Harriet Dryer, Patrick Brammall on recapturing the magic in season 2

Paramount+ is once again going to the dogs with season 2 of the comedy series Colin from Accounts. All eight episodes of the new season of the hit Australian comedy are now available to stream.

The show was created by and stars husband and wife team Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall, and Patrick tells ABC Audio that he felt a little bit of pressure to recapture the magic of the first season.

"You know, people have a stake in the show, a sense of ownership of what the show should be," he says. "But once we sat down to start writing it, it felt very much like ducks to water again. And we were able to just write stuff that thrilled us and made us laugh again."

Every episode features at least a little bit of conflict between the couple at the center of it all, and Dyer thinks that's what makes it interesting, noting "stuff going wrong is funny."

Besides, she adds, "Happy is kind of boring."

And even though the show is named after the dog who brought their characters together, Dryer says it's not a dog show.

"This is the thing — it can get pretty doggy and madcap pretty quickly. Like, if you start to do super, super doggy storylines, suddenly we're in, like, a family movie that comes out on Christmas Day. ... We've got to try to not be that," she says.

Brammall says he and his wife have an equal part in writing the show, but they're not "hunched over one laptop trying to write a scene."

"We'd never get anything done," he says.

"We'd need a chiropractor, as well," Dryer chimes in.

"And a divorce lawyer," jokes Brammall.

