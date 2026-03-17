Coldplay kiss cam executive sits down with Oprah for exclusive interview

Kristin Cabot said she and her boss were both separated from their spouses at the time and that they had planned to go to the board and talk to them about their working dynamic. They knew they were interested in one another, and the Coldplay show was their first date.

She also said that her estranged husband was at the concert with someone as well and that she was most concerned about embarrassing him.

She also talked about the criticism she received while her boss was able to walk away from the situation pretty much unscathed.