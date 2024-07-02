'Cobra Kai' season 6, part 1 trailer shows the team preparing to take on the world

Netflix has released the trailer for the first part of Cobra Kai's sixth and final season, and this time, the team has its sights set on Sekai Taikai — "the world championships of karate."

However, Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, played respectively by Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, can't seem to agree on whose method will be the most effective.

Additionally, an old nemesis, John Kreese, played by Karate Kid alum Martin Kove, returns in the trailer as the sensei of a rival dojo who tells his students, "Only through pain does a champion reveal itself."

Meanwhile, Daniel and Chozen Toguchi — played by Yuji Okumoto — come across a box hidden under the floorboard's of Myagi Do, the contents of which are not revealed in the trailer.

Cobra Kai season 6, part 1 premieres July 18 on Netflix, with part 2 coming Nov. 28. The third and final part will premiere in 2025.

