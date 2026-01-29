'Clueless,' 'Inception' and more to join National Film Registry

Stacey Dash as Dionne Davenport and Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz in 'Clueless", written and directed by Amy Heckerling and released on July 21, 1995, by Paramount Pictures. (CBS via Getty Images)

The Library or Congress has announced the 25 films it has selected to join the National Film Registry in 2025.

Its selections for last year, which were announced on Thursday, span from the silent film era to iconic Hollywood movies from the last 50 years. Among those selected for the registry are Clueless, The Karate Kid, Inception, Before Sunrise, The Truman Show, The Incredibles and Philadelphia.

Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel is the most-recent film joining the collection, having debuted in 2014. The Library of Congress notes that making The Grand Budapest Hotel "included meticulous historical research at the Library of Congress" in order to create its visually striking scenery.

Some of the classic Hollywood selections include the 1954 musical White Christmas and the Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong-starring musical High Society, which features Grace Kelly in her final film.

There were four documentaries selected: Ken Burns' Brooklyn Bridge, Nancy Buirski's The Loving Story, George Nierenberg's Say Amen, Somebody and Danny Tedesco's The Wrecking Crew.

The public submits nominations to be considered to join the archive. Over 7,500 submissions were made this year, and the Library of Congress chose 25 of them based on their cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to preserve the nation’s film heritage.

"When we preserve films, we preserve American culture for generations to come. These selections for the National Film Registry show us that films are instrumental in capturing important parts of our nation's story," the acting Librarian of Congress Robert R. Newlen said.

Here are the 25 films selected for the 2025 National Film Registry:

The Tramp and the Dog (1896)

The Oath of the Sword (1914)

The Maid of McMillan (1916)

The Lady (1925)

Sparrows (1926)

Ten Nights in a Barroom (1926)

White Christmas (1954)

High Society (1956)

Brooklyn Bridge (1981)

Say Amen, Somebody (1982)

The Thing (1982)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Karate Kid (1984)

Glory (1989)

Philadelphia (1993)

Before Sunrise (1995)

Clueless (1995)

The Truman Show (1998)

Frida (2002)

The Hours (2002)

The Incredibles (2004)

The Wrecking Crew (2008)

Inception (2010)

The Loving Story (2011)

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

