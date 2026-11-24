Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen is accused by a woman of giving her a check for an abortion.

$2,000 for “Election Day Meals” or an abortion? Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen is facing scrutiny over a woman’s allegations and campaign filings.

“The woman says, I didn’t know if I could tell somebody because I was pregnant with the sheriff’s child.” She says she had an affair with the sheriff between 2024 and 2025 and became pregnant in 2024.

She went on to say, “At the end of the day, I knew what our relationship was and what it was based upon. I thought it came from him, not no campaign fund. You’re just stealing people money and spending it on your side chick.”

The woman says she’s speaking out because she’s being subjected to retaliation methods.