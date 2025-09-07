Ciara adds Wilson to son Future’s last name, his daddy ‘Future’ responds

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Russell Wilson and Ciara attend YouTube + Coachella 2025 at the Empire Polo Club, on April 13, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for YouTube Music)

Apparently, this happened years ago. However, the world is just finding out that Ciara legally changed her eldest son’s last name to Wilson.

Her 11-year-old is the son of rapper Nayvadius “Future” Wilburn. His last name was Wilburn. Now it’s, Future Zahir Wilburn Wilson.

After Russell Wilson reposted a picture of the family at the U.S. Open identifying everyone with the last name Wilson, the internet gasped.

Shortly after, Future tweeted ‘idgaf congratulations’ leading social media thinking that was his response to Russell’s post.

Ciara has three other children with Russella: Sienna, Win and Amora.