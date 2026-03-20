Chuck Norris, action star and martial artist, dies at 86

Actor Chuck Norris, the martial artist known for a string of hit action movies and the series Walker, Texas Ranger, has died, according to his family. He was 86.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning," Norris' family said Friday in a statement shared on his Instagram page. "While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace."

The family said Norris was "a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family."

"While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him," the family statement continued. "The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends."

Norris' family said the actor had been recently hospitalized but did not share further details on his condition.

The actor turned 86 on March 10, just days before his death. He shared a video of himself boxing on his birthday, saying in the video, "I don’t age. I level up."

Norris, born Carlos Ray Norris, was born in Oklahoma but spent much of his childhood in California. He learned karate while serving in the U.S. Air Force in South Korea, with the hopes of becoming a police officer after his service, he told The New York Times in a 1985 interview.

When he returned to Southern California after his military service, he instead opened a chain of karate schools.

It was through teaching karate that Norris was introduced to acting when he instructed the late Steve McQueen and McQueen's son, he told the Times.

"He told me that I should think about projecting a presence, and never do a part that had a lot of dialogue," Norris said of McQueen's advice. "He told me, 'Movies are visual, and when you try to verbalize something, you're going to lose the audience.' He said to let the character actors lay out the plot, and that when there were important things to say, you say it, and people will remember."

From that fateful meeting with McQueen, Norris went on to have an acting career that spanned several decades and featured starring roles in blockbuster action movies including The Way of the Dragon, Lone Wolf McQuade, Missing in Action, The Delta Force and Invasion U.S.A.

In the 1990s, Norris became a television star with the series Walker, Texas Ranger, which he both starred in and executive produced.

In addition to acting, Norris was an author, including of his 2004 autobiography, Against All Odds: My Story.

Offscreen, Norris also entered the political arena, endorsing and campaigning for several conservative candidates over the years.

In his later years, Norris reached unexpected online fame when jokes known as "Chuck Norris Facts" went viral online, touting Norris' seeming invincibility with lines like, "Chuck Norris doesn't sleep. He waits."

Norris revealed his personal favorite in 2008, telling Extra, "My favorite is that they wanted to put Chuck Norris on Mount Rushmore, but the granite wasn't tough enough for his beard."

Norris capitalized on his online fame, growing a social media following of nearly 3 million followers on Instagram, where he continued to post everything from his workouts to life advice until the time of his death.

Norris is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Gena O'Kelly, with whom he shared two children, twins Dakota Norris and Danilee Norris.

Norris is also survived by three other adult children, two sons, Eric Norris and Mike Norris, and a daughter, Dina Norris.

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