Christian Bale, Florence Pugh, Mark Hamill + Willem Dafoe lead English cast for 'The Boy and the Heron'

Animation legend Hayao Miyazaki's acclaimed, upcoming film The Boy and the Heron has attracted an equally acclaimed cast for its English language version.

The movie centers on a 12-year-old boy Mahito Maki (Luca Padovan) who is sent by his father (Christian Bale) to live in the country with his aunt after his mother dies. There, he follows a heron into a tunnel and emerges in a world shared by both the dead and the living.

Variety reports the cast will include Bale's fellow Oscar nominees Willem Dafoe and Florence Pugh as well as Star Wars' Mark Hamill, Karen Fukuhara from The Boys, Robert Pattinson, Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista and Marvel's Eternals lead Gemma Chan.

The cast also includes Spider-Man franchise co-star Tony Revolori and stage and screen vet Dan Stevens.

Bautista plays The Parakeet King, Chan voices the boy's aunt Natsuko, and Dafoe will portray Noble Pelican, according to the trade. Fukuhara plays Lady Himi, Pattinson plays The Grey Heron, Pugh plays Kiriko, and Hamill will play Granduncle.

The movie will open in previews November 22 and wide in theaters December 8.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.