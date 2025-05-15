Chris Brown arrested in the UK

Chris Brown appears in court. (Stacker/Stacker)
By Toni & Tony in the Morning

Less than 24 hours after he made a post saying Free Tory, #chrisbrown has been arrested in the UK. The singer was arrested at a five-star hotel (The Lowry) in Manchester, England at 2 a.m. for allegedly attacking a music producer with a bottle at a nightclub.

The kicker......the incident happened back in Feb. of 2023 at Tape nightclub in Mayfair, London.

The statement: “A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 02:00hrs on Thursday, 15 May on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has been taken into custody where he remains. The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.”

