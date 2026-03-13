Charges dropped against teens in prank that killed Hall County teacher

Teens charged in senior prank that killed a Hall County teacher won’t face charges.

Jason Hughes, a 40-year-old math teacher and coach at North Hall High School, died after being struck by a pickup truck outside his home. His family says, he knew the kids were planning the prank and wanted to catch them.

Officials say, while attempting to catch the teens, he tripped and fell into the road. He was hit by a pickup truck that was driven by 18-year-old Jayden Ryan Wallace.

Wallace was charged with felony first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, criminal trespass, and littering on private property. The four other teens were charged with misdemeanors.

At the behest of Hughes’ family, the charges were dropped.