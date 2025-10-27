'Chainsaw Man' is #1 at the box office; 'Springsteen' fails to deliver

Anime reigned supreme at the box office this weekend, with the film Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc cutting down the competition to take the number one spot with $17.2 million.

The film is a sequel to the Chainsaw Man TV series based on Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga series of the same name. It beat out the week's two other big releases – Regretting You and Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Regretting You, based on the Colleen Hoover novel, came in at number three with a better than expected $12.8 million, while the Jeremy Allen White-starring Deliver Me From Nowhere failed to deliver with $9.1 million for the number four spot.

Last week's number one film, Black Phone 2, dropped to the number two spot this week with $13 million. Tron: Ares rounded out the top five with $4.9 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc -- $17.2 million

2. Black Phone 2 -- $13 million

3. Regretting You -- $12.8 million

4. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere -- $9.1 million

5. Tron: Ares -- $4.9 million

6. Good Fortune -- $3.1 million

7. Shelby Oaks -- $2.35 million

8. One Battle After Another -- $2.3 million

9. Roofman -- $2 million

10. Truth & Treason -- $933,075

