Posted: November 02, 2018

Tyler Perry wants to make a ‘Sister Act 3’ with Whoopi Goldberg, Tiffany Haddish

By Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Tyler Perry has several films under his belt, and he’s hoping to add another with the help of Whoopi Goldberg.

During a recent interview with “The View,” the filmmaker gushed about the EGOT-winning actress, who stars in his upcoming movie “Nobody’s Fool.”

“I was writing the mother role and I thought, ‘Oh, if she would do this I would be so honored.’ I called and when she said ‘yes,’ we were all like, ‘Oh my God. She is coming.’”

And Perry hopes Goldberg will be a frequent collaborator. He has a few other projects up his sleeve for the star. Continue reading...

