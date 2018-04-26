Getting to Know Cardi B

By Jen Juneau

People

Cardi B‘s daughter will be riding (and sleeping, and eating!) in style.

The pregnant rapper has added a bevy of expensive items to her baby registry, TMZ reports. One such product? A BEABA Babycook set, which retails for $150 on amazon.com. Another item she can use right away is the Moses bassinet the outlet reports as costing $2,799, with an $839 extra fee for gold-leaf covering.

» Offset calls pregnant Cardi B 'my wife' amid report they've already wed in Atlanta

But baby girl Bardi will have to wait a little while to take advantage of the battery-powered mini ride-on Bentley Bentayga, which walmart.com sells a version of for $480.

Sources revealed to TMZ that Cardi B received the above items at her shower that took place in Atlanta over the weekend. The 25-year-old herself tweeted on Saturday, “Baby shower planning makes me not even wanna do a wedding 😩😩😩s— soo overwhelming 🙄🙄.”

In a Wednesday tweet, she wrote, “I was planning to have 2 babyshowers …One in NY and one in Atl but my doctor told me i can’t fly nomore ☹️☹️now i have to fly 60 people to Atlanta😩I always bragged about having 2 big families until now 😩😩😩😩”

» Former manager sues Cardi B for $10 million

Following an October engagement, Cardi B confirmed Monday that she and Migos’ Offset had actually tied the knot the previous month — and the rapper explained that keeping the news under the radar was exactly the way she wanted it.

“This why I name my album “Invasion of Privacy” cause people will do the most to be [nosy] about your life. Well f— it,” she tweeted Monday after a TMZ report surfaced claiming she and her fiancé, 26, secretly tied the knot nine months ago.

“There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!” she continued. “Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married.”

» Cardi B cancels some tour dates due to pregnancy

The mom-to-be and her husband recently opened up for Rolling Stone‘s July cover story about their loving relationship and how they’re preparing to celebrate their daughter on the way.

“I want a lit baby shower. My baby shower’s not starting at no 5:00. My s— is going to start at 9 p.m. because that’s how I celebrate, that’s how Caribbean people celebrate,” she told the magazine, laughing.

“I don’t like baby showers that be at 5 p.m. in the backyard, eating, cooking hors d’oeuvres. Nah,” added Cardi B. “S—, I might even drink some red wine. Red wine’s healthy, right?”