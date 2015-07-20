Benzino Opens Marietta Crab Eatery

By Kelly Connolly

People

Hip-hop producer Benzino was reportedly arrested last year on felony drug charges.

According to TMZ, the former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star, 53, was arrested in January 2017, and charged with felony possession of THC oil gummies (22 grams), felony possession of 6 MDMA pills and misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of weed.

»RELATED: TMZ: Benzino and Althea booted from 'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta'

Benzino (whose real name is Raymond Scott) did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Atlanta Police Department was unable to confirm the arrest.

Police found the drugs while executing a search warrant at the producer’s Atlanta apartment, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. Benzino was reportedly arrested and later released on a $12,000 bail.

TMZ reports that Benzino’s legal team will learn Wednesday in court when the case is headed to trial, which could reportedly be as soon as Jan. 2019 if he doesn’t take a plea deal.

If convicted, Benzino could reportedly face up to 15 years behind bars.

Benzino appeared on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” between 2012 and 2014. He went on to appear on “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” with Althea Heart, his ex-fiancée.

Benzino and Heart, 36, share one child, son Zino Antonio, 3.