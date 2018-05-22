What You Need To Know About Jada Pinkett Smith

By Helen Murphy

People Magazine

Jada Pinkett Smith is speaking out about R. Kelly.

In a tweet posted on Sunday afternoon, the actress, 47, expressed her disappointment that streams of R. Kelly‘s songs have reportedly spiked after “Surviving R. Kelly” — the Lifetime documentary alleging that R. Kelly abused women and young girls — aired from Jan. 3-5.

The Blast reported on Friday that a Spotify spokesperson confirmed Kelly’s streams increased 16 percent after Lifetime aired part 1 of the documentary on Thursday night. Spotify did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Pinkett Smith reacted to the news in a video of herself on Twitter, captioning the tweet, “How is it that R Kelly’s music sales have spiked (substantially) since the release of the docuseries Surviving R Kelly? I need some help in understanding. What am I missing???”

How is it that R Kelly's music sales have spiked (substantially) since the release of the docuseries Surviving R Kelly? I need some help in understanding. What am I missing??? pic.twitter.com/pysqVxLzyi — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) January 6, 2019

In the video, a baffled Pinkett Smith asked her followers to help her understand why his music would be increasing in popularity.

“So I got an article this morning about how R. Kelly’s music sales and his streams have spiked substantially since the release of “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries,” the actress began. “And I’m having a really difficult time understanding why. But I think it’s important to understand why.”

She continued, “I really would like for you guys to help me understand what I’m missing. Even if I’m missing something that I don’t necessarily agree with. I just want to understand what I’m missing. So if you could sound off below, that’d be great. And we could continue the conversation Wednesday at 5 p.m. Pacific Time on our Facebook Live.”

“I really don’t want to believe that it’s because black girls don’t matter enough,” added the Red Table Talk host. “Or is that the reason? So let me know. Happy Sunday.”

“Surviving R. Kelly” features wide-ranging interviews with Kelly’s family members, former friends and colleagues, but most notably, women who claim that for decades the hit-making singer and producer used his power and influence to sexually and physically abuse women and young girls.

Representatives for Kelly, 51, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, responded “no comment” to PEOPLE’s request for a response to the allegations made in “Surviving R. Kelly” and interviews with alleged victims in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now. According to TMZ, Kelly’s lawyer Brian Nix had threatened to sue Lifetime network if it aired the documentary. When contacted by PEOPLE, Nix had no comment.

On the night of the documentary’s premiere, 1.9 million total viewers tuned in, making Lifetime’s best performance in more than two years, according to Nielsen Media Research. And with over 743,000 total interactions across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, “Surviving R. Kelly” was Lifetime’s largest social premiere for any series or movie in network history, Lifetime said in a press release.

If you or someone you know think they are being abused, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY) now for anonymous, confidential help, available 24/7.