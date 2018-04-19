Getting To Know Michelle Williams

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Michelle Williams is no longer engaged.

People reported the former Destiny’s Child singer, 38, called off her engagement to pastor and pro sports chaplain Chad Johnson, 41. The two announced their engagement in April.

Williams initially announced the news in her Instagram Story on Friday. She released her new single “Fearless” that day and was reposting positive responses to the song.

“I still remain fearless,” she wrote in white text on a black background. “I guess I still remain single! Things didn’t work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don’t wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry. #FEARLESS”

The post has since been deleted.

Williams and Johnson met in March 2017 at a spiritual retreat hosted by Elevate International, a Christian nonprofit organization founded by Johnson.

A year later, they were engaged, but Williams, who has publicly shared her struggle with depression, broke up with Johnson twice in three months while going through a depressive episode. Williams entered a treatment facility for a week, which was also documented on “Chad Loves Michelle,” the couple’s reality TV show on OWN. The couple also underwent intense premarital counseling and individual therapy, some of which was seen on the show.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Singer and actress Michelle Williams has called off her engagement to Elevate International founder and pastor Chad Johnson.

By Saturday night, Williams posted another message on Instagram Stories about the breakup.

“To @elevateint, and everybody in leadership that I met through @chadjohnson77, his family and friends. I am so sorry that I couldn’t be what I desired to be to your leader. To the young ppl (and some old ones) that were hopeful and inspired by the love we had, I’m so sorry that I let you down! We were very public with our relationship, I felt it on my heart to say sorry! Chad is an awesome man with an awesome ministry and future!”

Williams is currently on Broadway in the revival of “Once On This Island.” “Chad Loves Michelle” has two more episodes in its eight-episode run.

Johnson has not publicly commented on the split.