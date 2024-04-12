CBS ending 'The Talk' after season 15

CBS' The Talk show will come to an end after its 15th season, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The network announced on Friday that it has renewed the show for a shortened season — what it calls a "celebratory sendoff" — that will wrap the show for good in December.

"The Talk broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format," read a joint statement from Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, and David Stapf, president of CBS Studios.

"Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS’ top rated daytime line-up as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe," they continued.

"It goes without saying that hosting and producing a year-round talk show is no easy task, and we express our sincere gratitude to our amazing hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood," along with the cast and crew.

Stapf and Reisenbach also saluted the former hosts of the show, which over the years included Julie Chen Moonves, Sara Gilbert, Leah Remini, Holly Robinson-Peete, Sharon Osbourne, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Eve, Aisha Tyler and Marie Osmond.

"For the final season, we plan to celebrate the show and give it the proper sendoff it deserves," the executives concluded.

