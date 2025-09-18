CBS Atlanta Launches in the ‘A’ with a very special guestlist

CBS Atlanta Fest celebrated the launch of the brand-new local newsroom, CBS Atlanta.

CBS Atlanta Fest featured network talent from hit shows: Beyond The Gates, Tyler Perry’s The OVAL, Tyler Perry’s SISTAS, Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, Tyler Perry’s Zatima.....

The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless and more.

The newscasts premiered Monday, Sept. 15, from 6:00 PM and 11:00 PM, anchored by Jobina Fortson-Evans, who brings a decade of experience and a deep connection to the Atlanta community.

Fortson-Evans will solo anchor both evening newscasts from the virtual set, guiding viewers through immersive reports that blend cutting-edge technology with trusted journalism.

“Our newsroom is built on the belief that local journalism thrives when led by people who know and care about the community,” said Shawn Hoder, vice president and news director of CBS Atlanta. “Jobina’s talent, integrity and deep Atlanta roots make her the perfect choice to lead our coverage as we continue to expand our news operation.”

“It’s an incredible honor to help shape CBS Atlanta’s voice and lead this groundbreaking newsroom,” said Fortson-Evans. “Atlanta is my home, and I’m deeply committed to telling stories that reflect the heart, complexity and resilience of our community.”