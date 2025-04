Cassie willing to testify against Puffy

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Cassie Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

Cassie Ventura says that she’s willing to testify against her ex-Sean Combs in his upcoming criminal trial. Diddy is facing charges for sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering.

His trial is set to start on May 5th, 2025.