Carrying knives, phone calls to JT, Britney’s ex Kevin Federline spills it all in new book

Britney Spears is keeping quiet after her ex-husband Kevin Federline prepares to release his new memoir next week. But her representative says, “With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin. All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir.”

In “You Thought You Knew” the former dancer talks about his marriage and divorce to Britney Spears with claims of cheating and instability. Kevin claims that at times Britney would stand in the doorway of their sons’ bedroom holding a knife, while they slept. They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ’Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand,” Federline reportedly writes. “Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation.”

He also alleges that she called Justin Timberlake on the night of their wedding and cheated with a female dancer.

Britney is receiving support from her first Husband, Jason Alexander, who was married to Brit for 55 hours. He posted a message saying, “Kevin, You Don’t Get to Rewrite the Story Without Owning Your Role. Surprise, surprise, it leans heavy on painting Britney in a bad light. As someone who’s known Britney most of her life — not just as her first husband, but as a friend who’s seen what she’s gone through — I can’t stay silent. Kevin, you don’t get to tell half the story. Not when you were in the middle of it. That’s not what went down. You were her husband. You were supposed to be her protector. Instead, you were partying right alongside her — the drugs, the alcohol, the chaos … you were there for all of it. You weren’t trying to pull her out — you were feeding off it.”

We’ll see what the sales look like in a week!