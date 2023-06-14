Carrie Fisher's final film, 'Wonderwell', finally coming to theaters and streaming

Wonderwell, a fantasy film that was the last project Carrie Fisher worked on before her death in 2016, will finally get an audience.

Director Vlad Marsavin tells Deadline, "The journey we have taken as filmmakers with this movie, has been as perilous as that of the movie itself."

The movie, which also stars singer and actress Rita Ora, is described on IMDB as, "A coming-of-age fairy tale set between modern-day Italy and an imaginary realm just beyond," and "follows Violet (Kiera Milward), a naive and inquisitive 12 year-old-girl, on a thrilling journey that transforms her world forever."

The filmmaker explains delays with the movie's visual effects, and disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, led to the nearly seven-year delay. And then there was the death of Fisher, which he called a "huge shock."

"Carrie was full of energy during filming and even celebrated her 60th birthday with us in Italy where we shot the movie," Marsavin recalled. "After a night shoot, which went on until 2am, she invited the whole team to celebrate with her and the party ended up being shut down by the police because it was deemed a little too loud. Her passing was very emotional for the whole team."

He adds, "Now is the perfect time to share her magical on screen moments as Hazel."

The trade says the film will bow in AMC theaters in the U.S. starting on June 23 and will be available on streaming, as well.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.