Can You Build The Perfect NBA Team?

The NBA season is over and the New York Knicks are the world champions. However, I found a way to keep the NBA season going while practicing on being a General Manager drafting the perfect team for the perfect season of 82-0.
Being a resident of Chicago I am very familiar with the Chicago Bulls and their historic 72-10 record as they captured their second three-peat and have a moment of nostalgia.
However, a friend of mine came across this website 82-0, which allows us to become an arm chair General Manager and draft the perfect NBA dynasty.
Here’s how it goes...
You build the ultimate NBA all-time team and see if your team can go 82-0!
The Draft
- Each round, spin to get a random NBA team and decade
- Select one player from that era to add to your roster
- Complete all 5 rounds to fill your starting lineup
Build Your Line Up
- Fill all 5 positions: PG, SG, SF, PF, C
- Tap a player to select, then choose their position
Team Rating
- Rated on PPG, RPG, APG, SPG, and BPG — higher stats win more games
- Missing defensive stats from older eras are estimated fairly
- Aim for the perfect 82-0 season!
So, I crafted my own NBA all-star team and this is the result.
My line up consisted of the following NBA Legends which gave me a 74-8 record:
- PG - Dwayne Wade - MIA 2000s
- SG - Jalen Rose - IND 2000s
- SF - DeMar DeRozan - CHI 2020s
- PF - Billy Cunningham - PHI 1970s
- C - Wilt Chamberland - PHI 1960s
Now if you don’t like your line up you get 2 chances to change your team or the era of players so make sure you use them carefully.
Think you can create a better team? Give it a try and post your team below.