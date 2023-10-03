C-3PO's head and Indiana Jones' whip expected to fetch a fortune at auction

The U.K.-based auction house Propstore is putting another slew of Hollywood treasure up on the block in an event running November 9 - 12, and the items — and their prices — are likely to make any movie fan's jaw drop.

Among the 1,800 items up for grabs is a light-up, screen-used head of the protocol droid C-3PO from 1977's Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. The item comes from the personal collection of the actor who played him in every movie in the saga, Anthony Daniels. It's estimated to fetch anywhere from $575,000 - $1,150,000, but as in nearly every auction, it's likely this and other items will go for more when the hammer drops.

In fact, Prop Store estimates the haul in this collection could fetch more than $14 million.

Other items include Harrison Ford's bullwhip from 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, estimated to go for anywhere from $115,000-$230,000 — the same estimate goes for Leonardo DiCaprio's costume as Jack Dawson in 1997's Titanic.

Other big-ticket items include Ursula Andress' Honey Rider bathrobe from 1962's first official James Bond movie Dr. No ($80,500 - $161,000); Chris Evans' shield from 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger ($57,500 - $115,000), and Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen bow and quiver from 2013's The Hunger Games: Catching Fire ($23,000 - $46,000).

Check out the full listing at Prop Store's website. Who knows, there's a huge Powerball drawing between now and then, so might as well window-shop now.

