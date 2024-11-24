LIVE and LOCAL: Business Mogul Daymond John brings Black Entrepreneur Day to Atlanta BED at the Fox Theatre

Shark Tank Star and business mogul Daymond John hosted his 5th annual Black Entrepreneurs Day live at the historic Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

The 5th annual event welcomed thousands of guests onsite, streamed to millions at home. Celebrating Black business the event also awarded three Black owned businesses with NAACP courtesy of event sponsors Hilton, T-Mobile for Business and Constant Contact! Guests Kelly Rowland, Jordan Chiles, Charlamagne Tha God, Flav Flava, Rahad Bilal and Troy Milings took the stage to share their own entrepreneur journeys.

And Atalanta’s own, 2 Chainz closed up the event with a 30 minute set that had the crowd on their feet.